Junk Hunt Still a Success Despite Cold, Rainy Weather

RISON – The Second Annual Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunk is in the books and event organizer Jennifer King said that while the weather may have kept the overall number of shoppers down a bit this year, she said most vendors still reported good sales.

King said she traveled the entire 120-mile route along Hwy. 35 from Benton to Dermott during the three-day sale to visit with vendors as well as shoppers. She said there were more vendors set up along the route as compared to last year, but she felt the overall traffic was down.

“The weather forecast really hurt us,” said King, pointing out the forecasts predicted at least a chance of rain each day. She those kind of predictions dampened the enthusiasm for some shoppers, especially those from out-out-state.

Last year, the weather was pleasant all three days of the event.

Still, she said she had reports of visitors from 12 states along the route: California, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

King said the heaviest concentration of sales in Cleveland County seemed to be centered in and around Rison, though there were pockets of sales along the entire route inside the county.

