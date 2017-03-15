Lillian Ludwick

Lillian Ruth Ludwick, 70, of Pine Bluff passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Mrs. Ludwick was born September 5, 1946 in Kingsland, Arkansas, to the late James Ivey and Helen Marie Miller Smith.

She was a graduate of Kingsland High School and a member of Victory Baptist Church in Pine Bluff. Mrs. Ludwick devoted her life to raising her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Reese Ludwick; three sisters, Louise Obbards, Irene Smith, Linda Smith; two brothers, Kenneth Smith, James Eugene Smith and granddaughter, Rachell Lynn Ludwick.

Left to cherish her memory are four sons, Don R. Ludwick Jr. of Grady, Mark Allen Ludwick of Palestine, Texas, Michael K. Ludwick of Pine Bluff, Richard Egan of Fairfield, Texas; one daughter, Teresa Smith of Pine Bluff; fifteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside services were Monday, March 13, 2017 at Ludwick Cemetery in Pine Bluff with Brother Brian Torres officiating.

Pallbearers were Shawn Ludwick, Matthew Ludwick, Corey Ludwick, heath Ludwick, Brandon Ludwick, and Jared Ludwick; Honorary pallbearers were Keith Ludwick, Michael Ludwick and William Armstrong.

