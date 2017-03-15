Meeting To Discuss Creating ‘Barn Quilt’ Trail

RISON – The same person who came up with the Historic Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt has come up with yet another idea to bring people to Cleveland County and southern Arkansas: a “barn quilt trail.”

Jennifer King of Rison, the creator of the successful Hwy. 35 Junk Hunt that was held this past weekend, said barn quilt trails are growing in popularity since the first one was formally organized in 2001 in Ohio. She said she would like to see one started in Cleveland County that would be expanded into neighboring counties as well.

Anyone who is interested in the effort is invited to attend a public meeting on the subject at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds meeting room in Rison. It will be part of an overall Kickstart Cleveland County meeting.

Simply put, King described “barn quilts” as unique quilt-like patterns painted on a board or piece a metal and then mounted onto the side of a barn, house, business, etc. She said they usually measure about two feet by two feet, four feet by four feet or eight feet by eight feet, though they can really be any size.

“It’s a huge tourist attraction but it doesn’t have to be manned,” said King, also noting that it is free to tourist who will spend money at the gas stations and stores along the way.

To launch the project, King said she hopes she can get not only local individuals to join in, but businesses and local municipalities as well. She said the idea fits perfectly with the “America’s Homestead – Real. Simple. Life.” brand that Kickstart Cleveland County is starting to develop for the county.

To read the full article, see the March 15, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.