New Edinburg Shooting Becomes Murder Charge

RISON – A New Edinburg man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a fellow New Edinburg man died from multipe gunshot wounds on Sunday, March 12.

Cheif Deputy Gary Young of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department reported that Travis Avery, 57, of New Edinburg, was arrested Monday, March 13, and charged with first degree murder for his alleged connection to the death of Dwight Crain, 59, of New Edinburg.

Young reported that at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, the sheriff’s department received a report of a shooting incident at 100 Jodi Smith Road, which is located off Tolefree Road south of New Edinburg.

While enroute to the scene, Young said the sheriff’s department was notified that the shooting victim, Crain, was being transported to Dallas County Medical Center in Fordyce by private vehicle. Crain was later transferred by helicopter to a Little Rock hospital.

Young said preliminary information from the investigation revealed that Crain and another individual went to Avery’s residence at 100 Jodie Smith Lane, and shortly after arriving, Crain was shot multiple times.

On Sunday, March 12, Young said investigators with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department were notified by the Pulaski County Coroner’s office that Crain had passed away at a Little Rock hospital.

