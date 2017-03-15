Robbie Miller

Robbie Sue Miller, 86, of Rison, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017 in Rison.

She was born September 18, 1930 in Glenwood, Arkansas to the late Polk Haskel and Myrtle Heathcock Haggard.

On June 3, 1951 she married Don Miller in Rison, Arkansas. Mrs. Miller was a school teacher for Rison Public Schools for 41 years. She was a longtime member of Rison Baptist Church where she was very active with the Jubilee Sunday School Class. Mrs. Miller traveled with the Pine Bluff Cotton Pickers. She was preceded in death by her husband Don Miller in 2012.

She is survived by her daughter, Susie Miller of Warren, son, Billy Don Miller; brother, Burle Wade Haggard of Glenwood; six nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Greenwood Cemetery in Rison with Brother Wade Totty officiating.

Memorials may be made to Rison Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison. (870) 325-6216.