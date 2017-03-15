Rodney Reed Resigns From Rison Council

RISON – Ward A Alderman Rodney Reed of the Rison City Council resigned from his position Tuesday night after announcing he was in the process of moving into another ward within the city.

Reed first mentioned his impending resignation at the Rison City Council’s February meeting. He told the council during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night that he is currently in the process of moving and submitted his resignation effective at the end of the meeting.

Mayor Vernon Dollar said that by state law, the city council must appointment a replacement within 30 days of the resignation. The Rison City Council’s next monthly meeting will be held April 4. Reeds term ends Dec. 31, 2018.

Reed said two people had approached him with an interest in possibly serving. There was some discussion among the council about possibly having interested candidates submit letters of interest for the vacancy, but no formal action was taken on that idea.

The Rison City Council consists of six members with two representatives from each of the city’s three wards.

In other business Tuesday night, Dollar informed the council that he had revised the city’s ordinance regarding poultry but held off on presenting it since City Attorney Tom Wynne was not there to give it a final review.

