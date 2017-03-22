Bears Rally From 6 Down to Win Los Toritos Tourney

STAR CITY – The Woodlawn Bears rallied from a six-run deficit to knock off the Monticello Billies, 8-6, to the win the Los Toritos Tournament Monday night at Star City.

Woodlawn beat Fordyce and Pine Bluff last Friday and Saturday, respectively, to advance to the tournament championship game Monday night.

The Billies scored all six of their runs with two out in the top of the second inning as they got to Woodlawn starting pitcher Dalton Rissinger.

Rissinger opened the frame with a strikeout and then got the next batter to line out to have the bases empty with two outs.However, the next Billie to the plate drew a walk, the next two singled, and after another walk and another single, Clint Piggott smashed a three-run homer to make it 6-0.

Woodlawn began chipping away at the six-run deficit in the bottom of the second when Nick Ward was hit by a pitch to start the inning, stole second and then scored on Logan Smallwood’s two-out single, making it 6-1.

Rissinger remained on the mound to start the third but after striking out the first batter, the next one singled followed by a walk. Sam West was brought on in relief and managed to get out of the inning with no damage done.

