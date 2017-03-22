Betty Rauls, 55, of Rison passed March 10, 2017.

Betty Jeans Williams Rauls was born on August 27, 1961 to Laurine Marshall and Lee Andrew Williams, Sr. in Rison, Arkansas.

Betty was educated at Rison High School. She was a devoted mother and housewife. She received Christ at an early age at Macedonia Baptist Church in Rison.

She was preceded in death by her son Grant Rauls III of Rison, and one brother Louis Williams.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Grant Rauls, Jr. of Rison; two daughters Katrina Williams of Dalton, Ala., Denise Rauls-Sanchez (George) of Leola; three brothers Lee Andrew Williams, Jr. (Karen) of Pine Bluff, Ronnie Williams (Sang) Harlingen of Texas and Patrick Williams of Rison; three sisters Annie Mae Williams of Rison, Willie Bea Brandon (Lawrence) of Rison and Sarah Williams-Muncey (Mario) of San Benito, Texas; nine grandchildren, two great grand-children and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

Funeral services were Friday, March 17, 2017 at Union Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Young officiating.

Interment followed at Union Hill Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff.