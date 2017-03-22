County Road Bid Comes In Under Expected Price

RISON – Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears said the winning bid for the 2017 county road improvements came in lower than expected, thereby allowing the county to improve approximately 9 miles of county roadways this summer.

Salt Creek Paving of Benton won the job with a low bid of $170,006.25. Spears said it was the lowest of three bids submitted for the county-funded project with the others coming in at about $192,000 and about $196,000. The judge told the quorum court earlier this month that he was hoping the bids would come in under $200,000.

Spears announced his 2017 road improvement plan during the quorum court meeting on March 9. During that meeting, he said he had budgeted about $600,000 in county and state funding to improve about 17 miles of county roads.

Spears said the budget included about $350,000 in county funds and about $250,000 in state aid money. He said the county’s budget was broken down into two sub-budgets: $150,000 for hot mix to make road repairs and another $200,000 to overlay those repairs using the “chip and seal” process.

The bid for the state improvements will be let sometime in May. Spears said he scheduled the county jobs to begin at about the same time as the state improvements so any contractor who bid on the project would not have to pay the expense of moving equipment in at different times. He expects the road work to begin in late June or July.

Before then, the judge said county road crews will be repairing bad spots along the roads scheduled for the chip-and-seal overlay. He said most of the repairs will be made with hot mix and those repairs will then be sealed using the chip-and-seal method.

To read the full article, see the March 22, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.