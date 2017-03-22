Extra Space May Not Address Jail Issue

Sheriff Says Converting OEM Offices To Meet Standards Will Take Work

RISON – One of the ideas behind building an addition to the Hall-Morgan Veterans Building for the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) was that it would free up space to help the county jail stay in compliance with state facility standards.

However, Sheriff Jack Rodgers said this week that it will basically be a wait-and-see situation as to what impact the extra space inside the Joe Paul King Law Enforcement Building will have for the future of the county jail.

County Judge Gary Spears said Wayne Gurnsey Construction of Rison was recently awarded a bid of $38,415 to build a 20 foot by 30 foot addition next to the Veterans Building to serve as the new OEM office. He said the addition would be connected to the existing Veterans Building by a 10-foot hallway.

In turn, the office space currently being occupied by the OEM office inside the law enforcement building willbe turned over to the sheriff’s department for its use.

One of the intentions of building the new OEM office was to free up that space so the sheriff’s department could address some of the facility “deficiencies” that were noted in the state’s Criminal Detention Facilities Review Report released in March 2016.

That report cited the county jail for being “out of compliance” for not having enough jailers on staff. The county had been using the radio dispatchers to serve as both the dispatcher and jailer each shift. The state said the two must be separate positions.

To read the full article, see the March 22, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.