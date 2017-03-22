Homesteading Event Draws Out-of-Town Interest

RISON – Next week will the fourth year that the South Arkansas Homesteading Conference has been held at the Pioneer Village in Rison, and the organizer of the event said it’s starting to have the impact he hoped it would – bringing people to Rison and Cleveland County.

“I knew there was a lot of interest from people in the homesteading movement, but I never dreamed it would have the far-reaching appeal that it has,” said Britt Talent, the organizer of the event.

The conference will be held Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1, at the Pioneer Village. Gates open at 11 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth (ages 7-17) and free for ages 6 and under. A two-day pass is $15 for adults and $7 for youth.

The conference consists of educational sessions, demonstrations and exhibits pertaining to developing a self-sufficient, sustainable lifestyle. That includes things like gardening, small farm/backyard livestock, food preservation and more.

Talent said he used a very small budget to promote the first conference held back in the spring of 2014, focusing mostly on Arkansas.

The result was about 150 people attending from 18 counties. “I was surprised we had people drive in from as far away as Jonesboro and Batesville for that first conference,” Talent said. “It’s grown ever since.”

