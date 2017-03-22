Kickstart Meeting Will Focus on Quilt Trail, Cash Visitor’s Center

RISON – Kickstart Cleveland County will be hosting a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, for anyone interested in starting a “barn quilt trail” in Cleveland County as well as anyone interested in helping establish a Johnny Cash visitor’s center at Kingsland.

Britt Talent with Kickstart Cleveland County said Jennifer King will be making a presentation on barn quilts and what kind of impact they could have on tourism to Cleveland County and other counties in southern Arkansas if a formal “quilt trail” is established.

Barn quilts are decorative plaques resembling colorful quilt patterns. The plaques, usually made of metal or wood, commonly measure anywhere from two-feet square to eight-feet square. They are often placed outside on barns, homes, businesses and other buildings.

Barn quilt trails are starting to spring up across the country as another way to draw people to visit an area.

Talent encouraged anyone who may be interested in making a barn quilt for the barn, business, home or other location to attend the meeting. “You don’t have to be part of Kickstart Cleveland County to attend this meeting,” Talent said. “This is an informational meeting to get the project started.”

To read the full article, see the March 22, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.