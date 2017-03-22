Lady Bears Go 0-3 at Star City

STAR CITY – The Woodlawn Lady Bears played up in competition last week and came away with three losses to Class 4A schools at the Star City Tournament, dropping a one-run decision to Star City in the opener before falling to Stuttgart and Monticello in their final two games. Here is a recap of each game:

Star City 3, Woodlawn 2

The Star City Lady Bulldogs scored two runs in the sixth inning then held off a late charge by the Woodlawn Lady Bears for a 3-2 victory in the opening round of the Star City Tournament last Friday.

Woodlawn grabbed a two-run lead in the bottom of the third when Kaylee Hinson drew a walk with two out and Mackenzie Dennis then reached on a dropped third strike. Drew Stitt brought Hinson home with a single and Dennis eventually scored as well, making it 2-0. The Lady Bears had runners at second and third when a fly ball ended the inning.

Star City answered in the top of the fourth when a lead-off walk followed by a wild pitch and error led to a run, making it 2-1.

The Lady ‘Dogs moved in front, 3-2, in the sixth inning using two singles and another error to plate two runs.

Woodlawn was in position to tie or win the game in the bottom of the seventh when a two-out single by Stitt followed by a Star City error put runners at second and third. However, a grounder ended the threat.

The Lady Bears also left runners stranded at third in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

