Marie Gresham Lewis, 90, of Hot Springs, departed her earthly life early on Monday morning, March 13, 2017, three months short of her 91st birthday.

She was predeceased by her husband Mark E. Lewis in October of 2016. They had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in July of that year.

She was immensely proud of her southern heritage and roots, and was very much a Southern lady, full of wit, charm, and social grace. After spending her late teens working in the Office of the Quartermaster General in WWII-era Washington D.C., she returned to her hometown of Warren, Arkansas. There she eventually met and married her husband, Mark. Seeing little opportunity in their home state, the couple moved west, where they worked as a team to take advantage of the GI bill and advance Mark’s education. Once her husband’s career was on track she balanced roles as a wife, mother, homemaker, real estate agent and whatever else the family required.

With her children grown and on their own, she pursued her love for retail by opening The Gazebo in Warren, Arkansas and then later Gresham’s Inc – a home interiors business – in Hot Springs. She was finally coerced into retirement and closed Gresham’s in 2001.

“Miss Marie” was unabashedly proud of her sons and grandchildren, and would spend a great deal of time telling anyone who would listen her favorite stories about them, and countless other memories of her life and adventures.

Marie Gresham Lewis is survived by her sons John Mark Lewis and Matthew E Lewis, and grandsons Mark Ryan Lewis and Connor Landon Lewis – all of Hot Springs.

Funeral service was Saturday, March 18, at Frazer’s Chapel with Rev. Wayman Mann officiating. Janice Sullivan was organist. Burial was in Union Cemetery at Rye by Frazer’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations to Union Methodist Church C/O Mary Mercer, 19890 US 63, Rison, AR 71665.

