Rison Burys Bearden, 15-3 To Open District 16 Action

RISON – The Rison Wildcats gave up just two hits as they opened District 16 play with a 15-3 blowout of the Bearden Bears last Friday at Bearden.

The Wildcats put the game away with an eight-run fourth inning that invoked the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.

Rison took the lead early one when Chandler Knowles started the game with a single and Justin Jacobs then walked to put two aboard. Both scored to put the ‘Cats up 2-0.

Bearden answered with a run in the bottom of the first when Kendal Porter led off with a single and then scored on an error, making it 2-1.

That was a close as it ever got.

Rison responded with four runs in the top of the second. Frederick Marsh started the frame with a single, and one out later, Walt Freeman and Knowles walked to load the bases. Then with two out, Hayden Knight delivered a bases-clearing triple that scored three runs, and Grant King followed with a single to drive in Knight to make it 6-1

After holding the Bears scoreless in the bottom of the second, the Wildcats added to their lead in the third when Marsh led off with a walk and eventually scored on Knowles’ two-out single.

