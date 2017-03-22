Woodlawn Library Should Be Ready By Semester’s End

WOODLAWN – Woodlawn Superintendent Dudley Hume said he is making it a goal to have the new multi-media center/library completely finished and furnished by the end of the spring semester.

Hume discussed the new media center/library during the Woodlawn School Board’s regular monthly meeting held last week.

Rather than try to work around the construction that is soon to begin for the new plaza area that will be outside the library, Hume said he preferred to let that project move forward while concentrating on the furnishings that will go inside the new building.

Last month, the school board voted to build a pavilion/plaza area that will provide an outside covered area that will connect the new libary to the existing canopies going to the high school.

Hume said the dirt work for the new plaza is already underway and that the concrete could be poured this week. He said the canopy structure that will go over the plaza is scheduled to be shipped April 10.

Meanwhile, Hume said he is looking for bids to buy 33 computers, a printer, some television sets and possibly some additional shelving to furnish the media center/library. As for the building itself, Hume said it is basically “ready to go.”

