Aiken, Richardson Power Bears Past ‘Cats, 13-2

WOODLAWN – Matthew Aiken smashed a three-run homerun and Will Richardson had a two-run homer to power the Woodlawn Bears to a 13-2 victory in five innings over their cross-county rivals, the Rison Wildcats, Tuesday afternoon at Woodlawn.

Though Rison (2A) and Woodlawn (1A) are competing in different athletic classifications this year, the game was a combined District 16 game for both teams and will count toward their league records.

Woodlawn grabbed an early lead with four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Aiken started it off with a one-out double and eventually scored on a passed ball. Richardson walked as the next batter before moving to second on a passed ball. Nick Ward then reached on a two-base error that scored Richardson’s courtesy runner, Spencer Scallion, and Ward came home on Logan Smallwood’s follow-up double. Reece Michels then singled to drive in Smallwood to make it 4-0.

The Bears stretched their lead in the second when Dalton Rissginer and Trey Scallion drew walks to start the frame, and Aiken followed with his three-run shot, making it 7-0.

Rison got one of those runs back in the top of the third when Chandler Knowles reached on an error and scored on a grounder to make it 7-1.

