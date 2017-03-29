All Five County Schools Recognized by UA Group

RISON – All five schools within Cleveland County (both the Cleveland County and Woodlawn School Districts) were recently honored by the Office for Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas with Outstanding Educational Performance Awards for each school’s student performances on the 2016 ACT Aspire assessments.

Awards are based on the OEP-created “school GPA,” calculated on the basis of the percentage of students that perform at each level on the 2016 ACT Aspire Math, ELA, and Science.

The OEP congratulates Kingsland Elementary, Rison Elementary, Rison High School, Woodlawn Elementary and Woodlawn High School for “Beating the Odds” in Arkansas.

Outstanding Educational Performance Awards, and “Beating the Odds” awards are given to schools who are serving a high percentage of students from low-income communities that are nevertheless reaching high levels of achievement.

Kingsland Elementary School received four awards: the statewide Beating the Odds award in math and three Southeast regional awards for Beating the Odds in math, science and ELA.

Kingsland Elementary was recognized as one of the top five elementary schools in the Southeast Region of Arkansas based on Overall ACT Aspire Achievement (Math, ELA, and Science combined).

