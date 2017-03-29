Barn Quilt Trail Generates Interest at First Meeting

RISON – Jennifer King of Rison made her first public pitch about creating a “barn quilt trail” in southern Arkansas, and those attending a special meeting of Kickstart Cleveland County Monday night seemed very receptive to the idea.

King said she first learned about barn quilts after she bought some property in Stone County outside of Mountain View. She said she noticed a few of the colorful quilt patterns adorned to barns and other structures around the county, and wondered what they were. She said she eventually discovered that a local lady was in the process of creating an Arkansas Barn Quilt Trail to bring tourists to the area.

Barn quilts are quilt patterns painted onto a piece of wood or metal that are then mounted to a barn, house, business, gate, etc.

While the large quilt replicas have been around for about 40 to 50 years, King said it wasn’t until 2001 that a woman in Ohio decided to begin promoting barn quilts when she put one up in memory of her grandmother, who was an avid quilter.

That effort led to the formation of what many recognize as the first barn quilt trial, and the idea has spread rapidly since then. King said that about half the states in the U.S. now have barn quilt trails as well as three provinces in Canada. Several rural communities, mostly in the Midwest, promote the trails for tourism.

King said she looked into the idea of having Cleveland County become part of the Arkansas Barn Quilt Trail, but she said she believed the qualifications were too stringent for this area. For example, she said one of the requirements to become part of that Arkansas Barn Quilt Trail is that the barn quilt must be displayed along a paved road. With so many unpaved roads in the county, she said that stipulation alone would eliminate the potential for a large number of barn quilts.

