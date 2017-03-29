First Step to Cash Center Will Be Assessing Building

RISON – A committee was formed through Kickstart Cleveland County Monday night to assess the condition of the old Kingsland Post Office to eventually convert it into a visitor’s center featuring Johnny Cash and other notable people with ties to Cleveland County.

Meanwhile, Wayne Cash, a relative of Johnny Cash and a member of the Cleveland County Historical Society, offered to support the effort by providing some of the photos and other memorabilia the society recently collected in its effort to put together a book about Cash’s life in Cleveland County.

Both issues were addressed during a special called meeting of Kickstart Cleveland County held Monday night at the fairgrounds meeting hall in Rison.

The meeting was called in the wake a local visit by Dr. Ruth Hawkins and her assistant, Paul Miles, of Arkansas State University Heritage Sites. The two visited sites around Kingsland related to Johnny Cash as well as other points of interest in Rison and New Edinburg.

Hawkins was one of the driving forces behind the development of Cash’s boyhood home at Dyess into a tourist attraction for the town of about 400 people.

After their visit, Hawkins and Miles provided a written report to Kickstart Cleveland County with their recommendations to develop the old Kingsland Post Office into a visitor’s center featuring Johnny Cash and other notable people with ties to the county.

