Homesteading Event Is Friday, Saturday

More Demonstrations On Tap This Year; Pioneer Village Supper Friday

RISON – The 2017 South Arkansas Homesteading Conference, set for this Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1, at the Pioneer Village in Rison, will feature a variety of educational sessions, demonstrations and exhibits related to achieving a self-sufficient, sustainable lifestyle.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Friday, March 31, and at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 1. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth 7-17, and free for youth ages 6 and under. A two-day pass is $15 for adults, $7 for youth 7-17 and free for those 6 and under. There is no pre-registration required.

Britt Talent, conference organizer, said this year’s conference will be offering a wide variety of topics for people interested in learning more about “homesteading.”

Homesteading can be described as a lifestyle of self-sufficiency, which can include growing your own food, small farm livestock, food preservation, using alternative energy and other practices that support a sustainable lifestyle.

Talent said he has two goals in mind when he arranges sessions for his conferences: (1) they can be practiced for little to no money; and (2) they can be practiced in a suburban or rural setting.

“When most people think of homesteading, they think of a place out in the country,” Talent said. “A lot of people who come to our conferences have those dreams, but they aren’t quite there yet. We like to give them things they can do right now at home. If you happen to live out in the country, you can simply increase the size or scale to accommodate what space you have available.”

