Julianna Rhodes

Julianna Grace Rhodes, infant daughter of John Julian Rhodes and Samantha Davila, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Julianna was born March 6, 2017, in Little Rock. During her 19 short days here on Earth she touched many lives and was loved deeply by family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Frank Davila.

Julianna is survived by her father and mother, Julian Rhodes and Samantha Davila of Rison; one brother, Ean Carter Rhodes of Rison; maternal grandmother, Wendy Pickett of Pine Bluff; paternal grandparents, Rusty Rhodes of Rison and Valerie Glasgow of Memphis, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2017, at Wilson Cemetery in Rison.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.