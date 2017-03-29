Kingsland Mayor, Treasurer Discuss State Audit Report

KINGSLAND – Kingsland Mayor Charles Crain and Recorder/Treasurer Leann Huntley explained the findings of the latest state audit report during last Thursday’s monthly meeting of the Kingsland City Council.

Near the end of the meeting, Councilwoman Jennifer Williams said she had received a copy of state Legislative Audit report in the mail, and asked the mayor and Huntley about the two findings in the report.

Those findings noted that the cash disbursements did not reconcile with the bank statements (more cash on hand than the bank statement showed) and there was a lack of original invoices/bills for payments made by the city.

Mayor Crain said the audit was conducted for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2015. He said the problem regarding the reconciliation of the bank statements could be attributed to an ongoing issue regarding accounting error with the city’s accounting software that was never reconciled from several years ago.

Huntley explained in an interview after the meeting that the original problem stemmed from the way bond and fine money was posted into the account several years ago.

To correct the problem, the city council voted to hire an outside accountant to audit the account. Huntley said the city hired former state auditor Johnny Owen to conduct the audit, and he has so far only conducted a preliminary review of the books.

