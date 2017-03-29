Robbie Hart

Robbie Lavern Hart, 93, of Fordyce/New Edinburg died Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Green House Cottages in Rison.

She was born January 28, 1924 in New Edinburg, Arkansas.

She retired from Phelps Dodge and was a member of New Edinburg Methodist Church.

She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart and if you couldn’t find her in the house, she was in her garden taking care of the flowers that she loved. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Lloyd Erwin and Effie Mae Wolfe Erwin; son, Tracy Hart; daughter-in-law, Emma Jean Ezell; two brothers, Lathan and Cordie Erwin; and five sisters, Ercelle Thompson, Jo Ann Lamb, Erma Taylor, Zetta Mae Post, and Frances Short.

She is survived by three sons, Charles Ezell of Fordyce, Don Hart and wife Mary Ann of Kingsland, and Larry Hart and wife Hazel of Fordyce; four sisters, Sue Noble of Pine Bluff, Golie Beck of Sheridan, Dean Hogancamp of New Edinburg, and Betty Gorman of Sheridan; eleven grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 31 at New Edinburg Methodist Church with Rev. Tim McClellan and Rev. Paul Wooley officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the New Edinburg Community Center for playground equipment and the veteran’s park.

Arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce.

