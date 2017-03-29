Woman Narrowly Escapes Burning Home at Glendale

GLENDALE – An early morning fire, thought to be caused by a butane leak, blazed through the home of a woman in far northeast Cleveland County near the Glendale community Saturday morning, March 25.

The home, belonging to 76-year-old Margaret Kimbrell Rawls, was ravaged by the flames leaving her with very little to be salvaged.

While an official cause of the fire has not been determined, Rawls said it started in a small area containing both a small butane heater and a hot water heater in the back part of the house. Not knowing a fire had started, Rawls opened the door connecting the living room to the back of the house which caused the fire to explode in front of her.

Rawls was able to escape the house quickly with only minor burns on her arms and call the Glendale Volunteer Fire Department, who with the help of additional departments, were able to extinguish most of the flames.

According to her grandson, Douglas Boultinghouse, who she called around 6 a.m. as she waited on the fire department, she believed her pet chihuahua Candy was still inside the house.

“After the flames were put out and the butane tank was no longer a threat of exploding, we were able to go near what was left of the house,” Boultinghouse said. “I spotted something moving in a small hole at the edge of the woods and realized it was Candy.”

Much like her owner, Candy quickly escaped the fire with no serious injuries. Boultinghouse said her fur and whiskers were lightly singed, but she was smart enough to quickly submerge herself in a hole of water from the previous night’s rain storm.

“It’s a miracle that they both made it out of the fire,” he said. “During this difficult time, their bond has only grown stronger and they are inseparable.”

According to a GoFundMe fundraising campaign set up by Boultinghouse, Rawls did not have insurance on the home as she had only completed moving into the house she inherited from her parents, the late Z.T. and Maggie Kimbrell, within the past year after previously living in Woodlawn.

“Seeing her watch everything she worked 60+ years to have burn to ashes was devastating, especially knowing there’s no insurance to fall back on to replace it,” Boultinghouse wrote.

He said the family chose to set up the fundraising campaign to help ease the weight of trying to start over completely.

“Please know that she, and our entire family, are incredibly grateful for all of the support she has received since the fire with donations of money, clothes and more,” he said. “It’s going to be a long recovery ahead, but having the support of the communities she’s a part of is such a blessing.”

The GoFundMe page notes that many know Rawls from her years of employment at the now-closed Tommy’s Restaurant in Pine Bluff and current employment at Lincoln Heights Healthcare in Star City.

To donate to Rawls’ fundraiser, visit https://www.gofundme.com/margaret-lost-everything-in-fire

For more information, you may call (870) 357-2352 or email douglasboultinghouse@gmail.com