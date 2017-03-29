Woodlawn Scores 34 Runs In 2-Game Sweep of Rams

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawns Bears scored a total of 34 runs over two games as they hammered the Dermott Rams, 16-0 and 18-1, in a District 16 double-header Monday evening at Woodlawn. Both games ended in the third inning due to the 15-run mercy rule.

Here is a recap of those games plus a non-conference game played Saturday against McGehee:

Woodlawn 16, Dermott 0

In the first game, Dermott committed 11 errors as Woodlawn scored all 16 of its runs in the first inning in the shutout victory.

Every player in the batting order went to the plate at least twice in the opening frame and four players made it there three times.

Trevor Monk had a three-run homerun while Cole Harrison had a two-run triple. Hunter Hunthrop and Nick Maynard also had hits. Monk finished with four RBIs.

Cole Harrison picked up the pitching victory after allowing no hits and no walks, and striking out nine over three innings on the mound. The Rams did manage to get a player on base when Harrison hit a batter with a pitch with one out in the third inning.

To read the full article, see the March 29, 2017 print or e-herald edition of The Herald.