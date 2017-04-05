Bears Blank Hermits, 8-0

HERMITAGE – Woodlawn’s Dalton Rissinger finished with 12 strikeouts as he and Sam West combined to lead the Bears to an 8-0 shutout of the Hermitage Hermits last Friday afternoon at Hermitage.

The Hermits best scoring threat came earlin the game when Hermitage when a walk, fielder’s choice and double put Hermits at second and third with one out.

That’s when Rissinger began to find his zone and struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam unscathed. The Hermits never had a runner advance to second the rest of the game.

Woodlawn, meanwhile, was having problems getting runs across as well over the first three innings. The Bears left the bases loaded in the first and had runners at second in both the second and third innings but came up empty each time.

That finally changed in the fourth when a lead-off walk to Reece Michels followed by three consecutive hits from Nick Willis, Hunter Hunthrop and Rissinger plated three runs to put Woodlawn up 3-0.

Logan Smallwood added a run in the fifth when he led off with a single and eventually scored on an error. A double by Nick Ward in the sixth inning drove in a run as well.

To read the full article, see the April 5, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.