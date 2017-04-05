Bolland: Will Begin Pulling Over ATV’s

RISON – Rison Police Chief Josh Bolland has announced that his department will be cracking down on those riding ATV’s along city streets. He has issued the following statement:

“For several years now, before I become Chief of Police, the subject of ATV’s on public streets has been treated fairly liberal, and I have tried to stay with that same mindset. But, over the past three or four week, complaints have been increasing.

“The complaints range from people driving them too fast to very loud ATV’s. I’ve noticed around town in a couple of different areas where people on ATV’s have torn the ditches up. I’ve had reports of and have seen a grown person riding two or three young children on the back of an ATV, which is very dangerous. State law requires a rider under the age of 18 on a motorcycle or ATV on public street to wear a helmet. This will also be enforced.

“Due to the fact of the complaints, and people tearing up the ditches, the Rison Police Department will start pulling people over that are on ATV’s on city streets. The first time will you get pulled over a warning citation will be issued. If there is a second time, you will be issued a citation to appear in court. This includes riding your ATV to the store to get gas. If you need gas, you need to carry a gas can to the store. If you are caught riding your ATV to the store, you will be pulled over.

“I am sure it is a small number of people that are ruining it for those who operate their ATV’s in a sensible manner. I wish that everyone could ride their ATV in a correct manner, but this is not the case.”