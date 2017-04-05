‘Cats Hammer Coogs, 19-4

RISON – The Rison Wildcats scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to invoke the 15-run rule over the Lafayette County Cougars, 19-4, in a make-up game played Tuesday afternoon at the Wildcat Baseball Field.

The Cougars scored a run in the top of the first inning for an early 1-0 lead before Rison came back with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Hayden Knight led off with a double before Mason Riggins brought him home with a two-out double. An error, walk and RBI singley by Grant King accounted for the other two runs.

The Wildcats added to their lead with five runs in the second.

Walt Freeman reached on an error to start the inning before Knight singled and Justin Jacobs walked. Chandler Knowles and Riggins followed with back-to-back singles to drive in a couple of runs, and two outs later, King delivered another RBI single to make it 8-1.

After both teams went scoreless in the third, Lafayette County began to crawl back into the game with three runs in the top of the four to make it 8-4.

Rison, however, responded in a big way.

To read the full article, see the April 5, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.