Classified Ads – April 5, 2017

Upcoming Sales
- EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS YARD SALE Saturday April 8, 8 a.m. until 12 noon at Fairgrounds.
- YARD SALE SATURDAY, APRIL 8TH 7 a.m. -2 p.m. 200 DEER RUN ROAD beside Toy Box Daycare in the Rowell community. Cherry wood queen size bedroom suit with new rails, full size cedar bedroom suit, lots of home decor, & kitchen items.. All types & sizes of women’s and men’s clothing & boots/shoes; pet toys & supplies. May contact Donna @ 357-2460 or Ellie on Facebook.
- ESTATE SALE: Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 4230 Mount Elba Road East in Rison. Selling all of house and barn contents: refrigerator, washer, dryer, mattress, boxsprings, bed frame, complete antique sewing machine, couch, recliner, day bed, flat screen TV with stand and VCR, dishes, pots and pans, small appliances, small dining room table with four chairs, large dinind room table with four chairs (both wood), set of glass top end tables (3), handicapped accessories, walker, single shot rifle, 20 gage pump shotgun (3 inch), antique gas nozzle, cotton scales (three sets), 2000 Ford Contour in good condition, collection of bottles and other collectible items, single bed with mattress and frame, Craftsman 21 HP riding mower, fishing rods and a lot of other stuff. Call 870-325-7367 for directions day before the sale, or 770-317-5234 day of sale.
- Friday & Saturday 8 am – Dark. Great deals on women’s fall, winter & spring clothes, sweaters & coats in a variety of sizes – a few scrubs available in smaller sizes. Ladies shoes – new and used – good condition. Lots of Seasonal Decorations, small kitchen appliances, canisters, glassware, towels, blankets, and stereo turntable. A few antiques. Books, videos and much more! Really need to sell everything! 3400 Highway 35 South in Toledo. Rain or Shine! Look for the sign!
Employment
- PART-TIME DRIVER NEEDED Anyone interested in being a driver for the Rison Senior Center, please contact the Center at (870) 325-6259. Minimum wage. Serious inquiries only. (*12)
Housekeeping
- WORK WANTED – Will clean your home. Reasonable, dependable and trustworthy. Have references. Call Donna Rauls for more info. 870-692-5916. (*45)
Wanted
- LOOKING TO BUY – 4-wheel walker with seat, hand brakes. Call 870-692-1237. (*5)
Firewood
- Firewood for sale. 501-658-5212. (*5)
- Free firewood at McFarland Cascade, 6040 highway 79 north, Rison. 879-461-1014. (*37)
Lawn/Farm Equip./Livestock
- FOR SALE – RIDING LAWN MOWERS – One 42” cut, one 46” cut. $300 each. In Rison. Call 325-6884. (*16)
- HAY EQUIPMENT FOR SALE – M&W round baler, Gribaldi 8-ft disc mower, 120 MF square baler, 4100 MF 4-wheel rake, Haymaster tedder; call (870) 325-7578 or (870) 461-0726. (*45)
Real Estate
- FOR RENT: 1 BR HOUSE TRAILER at 250 Hwy 79. Central heat & air. Water and electricity paid. Full size deck. Call 870-461-0879. (*15)
- MOBILE HOME FOR RENT IN HERBINE – 3BR/2BA at 680 Stewart Lane. Perfect condition. Big yard in Woodlawn School District. $500 a month. Call Rodger at 870-718-5860. (*16)
- NEW ON MARKET: 2 lots on east magnolia. Call 870-325-7142. Leave message if no answer. (*14)
- FOR SALE – 5 to 15 Acres. 2 miles North of Rison. $1,000 per acre OBO. Some financing. 870-723-2049. (*14)
- For Sale By Owner: 39 acres, 2 ponds, Large Shop. Located at 990 Ryburn Rd, Woodlawn Community. $125,000. Call 501-475-6397 for more information. (*13)
- FOR RENT: 3BR/1BA. James Ball Rd off Hwy 133. Call 325-6526. (*13)
- LAND FOR SALE – Owner financed. 3 acres on New Home Rd. in Glendale. $1,000 down. $200/month. $12,000 total price. 501-307-1163. (*10p)
- House for Sale 1479 sf. 3 BR, 1 Bath brick home for sale in Rison School District, Mt. Elba Road. Updated with new hardwoods, new carpet, new paint throughout. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom. New metal roof. Double Carport. Lots of storage: Three out-buildings plus carport storage. Large lot: 250’ x 150’. Contact Ken Tillman @ 501-813-0833 or Ron Tillman@ 870-942-9799 if interested. (*5)
- DUPLEX FOR RENT IN RISON: 2BR, 1BA. 1 block from one school. $550/month. Call 870-550-5600. (*37)
- LOT FOR SALE IN DOWNTOWN RISON – On 3rd and Pine, across from Rison Pharmacy. Call 870-692-1237. (*42)
- LAND FOR SALE: 6.5 acres in Woodlawn School District, for site built homes, paved road, electricity, water, near Country Store. $32,500. Call 870-692-1152. (*39)
- NEW LISTING: House For Sale in Woodlawn School District. Built in 2009; 2,759 sqft on 3.75 acres. House has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with bonus room above a 2 car garage. Shown by appointment only. Call 870-329-1579. (*36)
- FOR RENT: 2 BR/1-1/2 BA mobile home. 790 Evans Road in Rison. Refrigerator and cook stove. 870-879-2945 or 870-550-3052. (*17)
- Newly renovated 3 bedroom brick home in Rison School District. All appliances and some furnishings convey. 10 acres M/L. Price negotiable. (870) 370-1392 Serious inquiries only. (*10)
- FOR SALE: 5 acres, 10 acres and 15 acres – in and around Rison. Owner financing! (870) 723-4425. (*8)
Vehicles, Boats & More
- 2002 HONDA VTX 1800 MoTORCYCLE – loaded, dual exhaust, saddlebags and more, $3,500; (870) 550-3192 (*16)
- 2001 KIA OPTIMA – Parts Car only. $300. 870-718-0586. (*15)
- 1991 DODGE VAN – 15-passenger van, $1,250; (870) 325-7484 or (870) 339-7876. (*44)
- Suzuki 09 400 4×4. Camo. 26 inch mud lite tires. Aluminum wheels.Winch, low miles.like new.call 870 357 2587. $4000.00.firm. (*44)
- FOR SALE – 2014 KAWASAKI NINJA 300cc; $4,000 or pay-of, whichever is less! Call 501-551-7944 (*23)
- FOR SALE – 1990 MAZDA MIATI CONVERTIBLE red with black top, excellent condition, adult driven. (870) 325-6989 or (870) 543-9590. (*20)
Misc. Items
- FOR SALE – two flatscreen tvs – 49-inch and 24-inch. $300 for pair. Both in excellent condition. 870-830-2056. (*16s)
- 2 pianos for sale – Contact Allen Wilson at 870-692-7730 or Scotty Holderfield at 870-357-2916. (*13)
- SEWING/EMBROIDERY EQUIPMENT FOR SALE – Singer Fashionista S-800 sewing machine, standard and extra accessories, extension table, regular, stretch and some embroidery stitches. Huskystar 215 Type B regular and stretch stitch with accessories. Sears straight stretch and some embroidery stitches. Call 870-325-7284 for prices. (*13)
- trailer hitch – 6,000 lbs. capacity, heavy duty, equalizer, like new, $275, (870) 357-2799. (*10)
- FOR SALE – Bowflex Tread Climber TC5000 with mat. Very good condition. Has new console panel still in box, also all books. $500 firm. Call 870-325-6551. (*7)
- GENERATOr – Coleman 5000 watt generator, $300; (870) 325-7905. (*5).
- FOR SALE – Sony speakers, $10; Sing-Along karaoke set $15; (870) 718-7631. (*5)
- FOR SALE: 24 Inch Girl’s bicycle, only ridden several times. Queen Ann sofa in excellent condition. Call Donald Almond at 325-6631 for more information. (*45)
- FOR SALE – French doors, screen doors, two side panels and facings; $150 OBO. (501) 952-1886 (*28)
5000 WATT GENERATOR in great shape. $375. 3260 WATT GENERATOR. $190. Located at 5107 Hwy 79 South. Call 870-692-8215. (*7)
- METAL CULVERTS FOR SALE, up to 30’ long and up to 24” diameter; special orders within one week. Rawls Concrete 870-325-6664 (*25)
AVON Sales
- FOR ALL YOUR AVON NEEDS and wants, call Ida Neal. 870-357-2075. Avon is always having a sale! Books available at Country Store, Dixon Boots, Woodlawn Grocery. (*26)
Services
- MONOGRAMMING & EMBORIDERY AVAILABLE by calling 870-370-2012. (*31)
- LEAKY FAUCETS? Weak floors, stuck doors? Call Keith Cochran, handy man. 870-357-2446. (*36)
- Forest land boundary line maintenance. References available. Contact TGS Forestry Consulting & Supply, LLC. 501-658-5212; tgsforestry@gmail.com. (*1)
- LAWN SERVICE IN RISON AND WOODLAWN AREA: Mowing, trimming, fertilizing and more! We also clean up leaves! (870) 515-3194. (*p)