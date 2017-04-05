County May Seek Bids for Solid Waste

With Rison’s Contract to Expire This Year, Spears Considers Taking Bids

RISON – Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears announced Monday that he intends to put the county’s solid waste contract out for bid in May to see what options may be available in light of the City of Rison’s contract coming to an end.

Spears made the announcement during the Cleveland County Quorum Court’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

The judge told the court that the City of Rison’s five-year contract with Waste Management is scheduled to end at the end of this year, though there is an option to continue it for another five years.

Since it can take a company up to six months to get the canisters and other equipment in place for a new service area, Spears told the court that he thought it would be best to consider new bids in May as to allow the contractor enough time to get things in place before a new contract would begin in 2018.

While Cleveland County pays all solid waste costs within the county using the voter-approved 2-cent sales tax, the county and the City of Rison have separate contracts: the county has an unsigned agreement with Get Rid of It, Inc. of El Dorado while Rison has a contract with Waste Management.

Spears noted that the county has the right to accept or reject any and all bids.

