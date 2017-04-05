Dovie Mayberry

Dovie Marie Middleton Boyd Mayberry, 97, of Rison passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Mrs. Mayberry was born October 13, 1919 in Ada, Arkansas which is located in Conway County.

Dovie was the daughter of the late Alexander and Minnie Belle Albey Middleton and a widow of Ervin Thomas Mayberry, whom she married at Star City on September 10, 1955. Mr. Mayberry died in April of 1973.

Dovie was a member of the now closed Freehill Freewill Baptist Church of Herbine, a former member and past Matron of the Culpepper Chapter #431 Order of the Eastern Star of Arkansas at Rison, a charter member and past Matron of Millcreek Chapter OES of Herbine and a member of the Warren Chapter #3 OES.

She is also preceded in death by her first husband, Everett Lee Boyd, whom she married in Star City on December 23, 1939 and died May 17, 1948; daughter, Wilma Lee Boyd; two sisters; two brothers and granddaughter, Christina Mayberry.

Left to cherish her memory are three sons, Robert Leon “Bob” (Dolly) Boyd of Pansy, Jimmie Dale (Sylvia) Boyd of Woodlawn, Thomas Lynn (Elaine) Mayberry of Austin; one daughter, Ruth Ann Mayberry (Craig) Milbourn of Hot Springs; nine grandsons; six granddaughters; five great grandsons; seven great granddaughters; twelve great-great grandsons and eight great-great granddaughters.

Graveside services were Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Leek Cemetery in Star City with Brother William Paul Woolley officiating.

Pallbearers were Stephen Boyd, Michael Boyd, Thomas Allen Mayberry, Scott Terry, Lucas Milbourn, Robert Lee Boyd and Bret Boyd; honorary pallbearers are Christopher Boyd, John David Duncan, Michael Westbrook and T.J. Hill.

