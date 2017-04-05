Grubb Appointed to Rison Council; Meters Discussed

RISON – Bruce Grubb was appointed by the Rison City Council Tuesday night to fill the unexpired term on former Ward A, Position 1 Alderman Rodney Reed, who resigned his seat last month as he was moving out of his ward.

Meanwhile, the city council also approved pursuing a new bid for the digital water meter project and also supported a motion to have Waste Management continue to pick up trash within the city.

Grubb, along with Gary Sipes, had expressed an interest in filling the Ward A vacancy after Rodney Reed resigned at the end of last month’s meeting. Both candidates were at Tuesday night’s meeting.

When Mayor Vernon Dollar opened the floor for nominations, Alderman Kelley Holt nominated Grubb and Alderman Michael Barnett seconded it. After no more nominations were made, Alderman Cleve Reed made a motion that nominations cease and Grubb was elected 5-0.

Reed’s term expires Dec. 31, 2018. While Grubb will be serving as an appointee, he is eligible to run for the position when it comes up for election.

Also during Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, Dollar informed the council that Big Creek Contracting of Heber Springs submitted the low bid for installing new digital water meters to all customers within the Rison city limits.

