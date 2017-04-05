Homesteading Conference Draws Visitors from 5 States

RISON – Attendance at the Arkansas Homesteading Conference was down this year compared to last, but organizer Britt Talent said they had more out-of-state visitors than they’ve every had.

Talent estimated that overall attendance, including the Pioneer Village Supper held Friday night, was at about 400, down from an estimated 500 the year before.

“While we could not have asked for better weather, I think it may have actually hurt our attendance a little because a lot of people may have used their time Saturday to put in this year’s garden, especially considering the fact they were predicting rain on Sunday,” Talent said.

In addition, Talent said there was more Saturday competition than he realized. There were events affiliated with the Hogskin Holidays going in neighboring Calhoun County as well as Railroadarama at the Arkansas Railroad Museum in Pine Bluff. In addition, there were two festivals going on in Little Rock.

Still, Talent said the event gave them a chance to show off Rison to a lot of out-of-town visitors. The University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, a co-sponsor of the conference, reported that visitors from 20 counties across Arkansas were in attendance as well as visitors from Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

“I was visiting with some people from North Little Rock and they were very complimentary of the Pioneer Village and Rison,” Talent said. “That’s a part of this conference that we sometimes forget about – it’s a chance to show off what we have to people from other places who may otherwise never have come here.”

