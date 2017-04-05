Leopard’s Hit Lifts Lady Bears Past Lady Wildcats, 3-2

WOODLAWN – A one-out single by Blakely Leopard in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in the winning run as the Woodlawn Lady Bears edged the Rison Lady Wildcats, 3-2, in a nail-biter finisher between the Cleveland County rivals last Thursday at Lady Bear Field in Woodlawn.

Leopard’s heroics came after Rison had tied the game, 2-2, with a two-out double by Kennedy Ratliff in the top of the seventh.

Runs were hard to come by for both teams as Woodlawn pitcher Kaylee Hinson and Rison’s Kristen Hurst combined for 26 strikeouts: Hinson finished with 15 while Hurst had 11.

The Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when Macy Ratliff singled with one out, stole second and then scored on a triple by Sydney Keaton. Hinson, however, struck out the next two batters to leave Keaton stranded at third.

Rison had a chance to add to its lead in the fourth when Cassie Dees led off with a double but was tagged out as she tried to reach home on Hurst’s follow-up single.

Woodlawn answered in the bottom of the fourth when Jordan Wilkie singled with one out and Drew Stitt then smashed a two-run homerun to give the Lady Bears a 2-1 lead.

To read the full article, see the April 5, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.