CCSB Will Lease Two New Buses

RISON – The Cleveland County School Board gave Superintendent Johnnie Johnson permission Monday night to lease two new school buses and pursue bids to surface a parking area and make other improvements on the Rison campus.

Both pieces of business were approved during the school board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.

Johnson told the board that he learned during a recent superintendents meeting that Cleveland County is in line to receive about $48,000 in “enhanced transportation funds” from the state. He asked the board for its permission to lease two new school buses as a result of the new money.

About two years ago, the Cleveland County School District decided to experiment with leasing rather than buying school buses, and the district entered into a 3-year agreement to lease two 72-passenger buses. The lease allowed for a total of 15,000 miles per bus per year.Johnson said Monday night that the new buses have been used exclusively for trips, and the buses have yet to reach 10,000 miles.

By adding two new buses to the fleet through the lease program, Johnson said he can take two of the older buses off routes and replace them with the two buses currently under lease. The new buses would not be put into service until the start of next school year, and he said they will become the new trip buses.

Johnson seemed pleased the district’s experience of leasing rather than buying new school buses.

He pointed out that anytime there is a problem with a bus, the leasing company will take care of the repairs. Once the lease is up, Johnson said the district has the option of buying the buses for about $58,000 each, or turning them in. He said the price at the end of the lease is about half of that for a new bus, which can range from about $115,000 to $120,000. In comparison, Johnson said it will cost the district about $13,000 per year to lease the buses.

