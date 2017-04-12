Classified Ads – April 12, 2017

Posted by admin
on Apr 12, 2017 in Classifieds
Sales This Week
- EH Yard Sale Saturday, April 15 at Fairgrounds! 8 to 11:00 a.m. $3.00 bag sale. Everything else 1/2 off. Last sale of the season!
- RUMMAGE SALE – Fri. & Sat. 8:30 a.m. to ? at 230 Deer Run Rd in Rison. Furniture, home decor, clothing & more!
Housekeeping
- WORK WANTED – Will clean your home. Reasonable, dependable and trustworthy. Have references. Call Donna Rauls for more info. 870-692-5916. (*45)
Wanted
- LOOKING TO BUY – 4-wheel walker with seat, hand brakes. Call 870-692-1237. (*5)
Firewood
- Firewood for sale. 501-658-5212. (*5)
- Free firewood at McFarland Cascade, 6040 highway 79 north, Rison. 879-461-1014. (*37)
Lawn/Farm Equip./Livestock
- FOR SALE – RIDING LAWN MOWER – Craftsman 21 HP 42” cut, comes with two sets of spare blades, two drive belts and one air filter. $275. Call 87-0325-7367 or 770-317-5234. (*18)
- FOR SALE – RIDING LAWN MOWERS – One 42” cut, one 46” cut. $300 each. In Rison. Call 325-6884. (*16)
Real Estate
- For Rent: Two bedroom one bath house outside Rison $450.00 per month $250.00 deposit. Office 870-325-6245 Home 870-325-7376 Cell 870-540-9403. (*18)
- For Sale: 3BR 2BA 1598 SF $42,000 Across From Rison school, AS-IS with New heating and air unit,Remodeled Bath and Freshly Painted Exterior. NO OWNER FINANCE % NO RENT TO OWN. Contact: 870-556-0753 (*18)
- FOR RENT: 1 BR HOUSE TRAILER at 250 Hwy 79. Central heat & air. Water and electricity paid. Full size deck. Call 870-461-0879. (*15)
- MOBILE HOME FOR RENT IN HERBINE – 3BR/2BA at 680 Stewart Lane. Perfect condition. Big yard in Woodlawn School District. $500 a month. Call Rodger at 870-718-5860. (*16)
- NEW ON MARKET: 2 lots on east magnolia. Call 870-325-7142. Leave message if no answer. (*14)
- FOR SALE – 5 to 15 Acres. 2 miles North of Rison. $1,000 per acre OBO. Some financing. 870-723-2049. (*14)
- For Sale By Owner: 39 acres, 2 ponds, Large Shop. Located at 990 Ryburn Rd, Woodlawn Community. $125,000. Call 501-475-6397 for more information. (*13)
- FOR RENT: 3BR/1BA. James Ball Rd off Hwy 133. Call 325-6526. (*13)
- LAND FOR SALE – Owner financed. 3 acres on New Home Rd. in Glendale. $1,000 down. $200/month. $12,000 total price. 501-307-1163. (*10p)
- House for Sale 1479 sf. 3 BR, 1 Bath brick home for sale in Rison School District, Mt. Elba Road. Updated with new hardwoods, new carpet, new paint throughout. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom. New metal roof. Double Carport. Lots of storage: Three out-buildings plus carport storage. Large lot: 250’ x 150’. Contact Ken Tillman @ 501-813-0833 or Ron Tillman@ 870-942-9799 if interested. (*5)
- DUPLEX FOR RENT IN RISON: 2BR, 1BA. 1 block from one school. $550/month. Call 870-550-5600. (*37)
- LOT FOR SALE IN DOWNTOWN RISON – On 3rd and Pine, across from Rison Pharmacy. Call 870-692-1237. (*42)
- LAND FOR SALE: 6.5 acres in Woodlawn School District, for site built homes, paved road, electricity, water, near Country Store. $32,500. Call 870-692-1152. (*39)
- NEW LISTING: House For Sale in Woodlawn School District. Built in 2009; 2,759 sqft on 3.75 acres. House has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with bonus room above a 2 car garage. Shown by appointment only. Call 870-329-1579. (*36)
- FOR RENT: 2 BR/1-1/2 BA mobile home. 790 Evans Road in Rison. Refrigerator and cook stove. 870-879-2945 or 870-550-3052. (*17)
- Newly renovated 3 bedroom brick home in Rison School District. All appliances and some furnishings convey. 10 acres M/L. Price negotiable. (870) 370-1392 Serious inquiries only. (*10)
- FOR SALE: 5 acres, 10 acres and 15 acres – in and around Rison. Owner financing! (870) 723-4425. (*8)
Vehicles, Boats & More
- FOR SALE – 2014 Chrysler 200S. 36,000 miles. $14,500. Call 870-718-1075. (*18)
- 2002 HONDA VTX 1800 MoTORCYCLE – loaded, dual exhaust, saddlebags and more, $3,500; (870) 550-3192 (*16)
- 2001 KIA OPTIMA – Parts Car only. $300. 870-718-0586. (*15)
- 1991 DODGE VAN – 15-passenger van, $1,250; (870) 325-7484 or (870) 339-7876. (*44)
- Suzuki 09 400 4×4. Camo. 26 inch mud lite tires. Aluminum wheels.Winch, low miles.like new.call 870 357 2587. $4000.00.firm. (*44)
- FOR SALE – 2014 KAWASAKI NINJA 300cc; $4,000 or pay-of, whichever is less! Call 501-551-7944 (*23)
- FOR SALE – 1990 MAZDA MIATI CONVERTIBLE red with black top, excellent condition, adult driven. (870) 325-6989 or (870) 543-9590. (*20)
Misc. Items
- CLEARANCE ITEMS FROM ESTATE SALE: Twin bed, includes frame, mattress and box springs $50; recliner $25; wood dining room table and four chairs $75; microwave $10; three boxes of misc. items $4 each; two full size quilts $20 each; blanket $5; black and white afgan $10; new afgan in bag $20; king size comforter with all accessories $30. Call 870-325-7367 or 770-317-5234. (*18)
- SWIMMING POOL FOR SALE – 27 ft. round, 4 ft. deep, new motor, sand filter, steps and cleaning equipment. $500. Call Brenda White. Home: 870-325-6604; cell: 870-540-7379. (*18)
- 2 pianos for sale – Contact Allen Wilson at 870-692-7730 or Scotty Holderfield at 870-357-2916. (*13)
- SEWING/EMBROIDERY EQUIPMENT FOR SALE – Singer Fashionista S-800 sewing machine, standard and extra accessories, extension table, regular, stretch and some embroidery stitches. Huskystar 215 Type B regular and stretch stitch with accessories. Sears straight stretch and some embroidery stitches. Call 870-325-7284 for prices. (*13)
- trailer hitch – 6,000 lbs. capacity, heavy duty, equalizer, like new, $275, (870) 357-2799. (*10)
- FOR SALE – Bowflex Tread Climber TC5000 with mat. Very good condition. Has new console panel still in box, also all books. $500 firm. Call 870-325-6551. (*7)
- GENERATOr – Coleman 5000 watt generator, $300; (870) 325-7905. (*5).
- FOR SALE – Sony speakers, $10; Sing-Along karaoke set $15; (870) 718-7631. (*5)
- FOR SALE: 24 Inch Girl’s bicycle, only ridden several times. Queen Ann sofa in excellent condition. Call Donald Almond at 325-6631 for more information. (*45)
- FOR SALE – French doors, screen doors, two side panbels and facings; $150 OBO. (501) 952-1886 (*28)
5000 WATT GENERATOR in great shape. $375. 3260 WATT GENERATOR. $190. Located at 5107 Hwy 79 South. Call 870-692-8215. (*7)
- METAL CULVERTS FOR SALE, up to 30’ long and up to 24” diameter; special orders within one week. Rawls Concrete 870-325-6664 (*25)
AVON Sales
- FOR ALL YOUR AVON NEEDS and wants, call Ida Neal. 870-357-2075. Avon is always having a sale! Books available at Country Store, Dixon Boots, Woodlawn Grocery. (*26)
Services
- MONOGRAMMING & EMBORIDERY AVAILABLE by calling 870-370-2012. (*31)
- LEAKY FAUCETS? Weak floors, stuck doors? Call Keith Cochran, handy man. 870-357-2446. (*36)
- Forest land boundary line maintenance. References available. Contact TGS Forestry Consulting & Supply, LLC. 501-658-5212; tgsforestry@gmail.com. (*1)
- LAWN SERVICE IN RISON AND WOODLAWN AREA: Mowing, trimming, fertilizing and more! We also clean up leaves! (870) 515-3194. (*p)