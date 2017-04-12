Hurst’s No-Hitter Helps Lady ‘Cats Blank Lady Bears

RISON – Kristen Hurst pitched a no-hitter and the Rison Lady Wildcats took advantage of their scoring opportunities as they knocked off the Woodlawn Lady Bears, 6-0, last Thursday at Lady Wildcat Field.

Rison’s win evened up the series between the Cleveland County rivals after Woodlawn used an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 3-2 win on March 30 at Woodlawn.

In that game, Rison had runners in scoring position in each of the last four innings but left them stranded each time.

The Lady ‘Cats left nothing to chance in the second meeting, pouncing on their opportunities early on to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Macy Ratliff walked to start the bottom half of the first for Rison before stealing second and advancing to third on a fielder’s choice by Sydney Keaton. Kennedy Ratliff then reached on an error that scored Macy, and with two out, Cassie Dees doubled to score Kennedy to make it 2-0.

Woodlawn threatend to answer in the top of the second when Drew Stitt was hit by a pitch to start the inning, and after a pop foul for the first out, Madison Fitzgibbon walked. A wild pitch then advanced the runners to second and third with just one out.

To read the full article, see the April 12, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.