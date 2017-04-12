Lady Bears Roll Over Bearden; Squeeze Past Lady Hermits, 4-0

BEARDEN – The Woodlawn Lady Bears took advantage of five errors, four hits, four walks and a hit batter to score 13 runs in the first inning as they rolled to an easy 17-0 win over the Bearden Bears in three innings last Friday at Bearden.

After opening the game with 13 runs in the first, Woodlawn added four in the second inning to invoke the 15-run rule after third inning was completed.

Halie Courtney reached on an error to start the top of the first inning before Olivia Gavin and Kaylee Hinson walked. Drew Stitt got on with an two-base error before Jordan Wilkie was hit by a pitch.

Madison Fitzgibbon drew another walk and Blakely Leopard reached on another error before Bearden finally recorded its first out.

Madison Barringer got aboard with an error before Courtney came to bat for a second time and brought two more runs in when she reached on a three-base error. Gavin, Hinson and Stitt followed with three consecutive hits before Blakely Leopard had a two-out single to score the 13th run of the inning.

In the second inning, Barringer led off with a single before Courtney was hit by a pitch. After a grounder for the first out, Hinson had a two-run single before she scored on a Stitt’s follow-up double. Stitt eventually scored on Fitzgibbon’s ground out to make it 17-0.

