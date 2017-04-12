Lady ‘Cats Hammer Bearden, Hampton

RISON – The Rison Lady Wildcats peppered the Bearden Lady Bears with 11 hits in only two innings as they dominated in a 16-1 conference victory Monday afternoon at Lady Wildcat Field.

Rison improved to 14-4 overall with the win and 5-1 in conference play.

The Lady ‘Cats rang up 14 runs in the first and two more in the second to invoke the 15-run rule before getting a chance to bat in the bottom of the third.

Rison quickly loaded the bases to start the bottom of the first as Macy Ratliff singled, Sydney Keaton walked and Julie Beck was hit by a pitch. Cassie Dees was then hit by a pitch sending the first run home before Keaton scored on a passed ball.

Kristen Hurst and Madison Kinley both walked as Beck scored on wild pitch and Dees came home on a passed ball. Lora Beth Koonce, Jordan Hurst and Macy Ratliff, batting for the second time, followed with RBI singles. Keaton singled and a two-base error allowed two more runs to score.

Kennedy Ratliff was hit by a pitch, Beck and Dees both drove in runs with a single, and Kinley smashed a double that scored one more. Koonce delivered a RBI single to end the first inning scoring fest, making it 14-0.

