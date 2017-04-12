‘Prom Promise’ Drama Hopes To Impact Students

WOODLAWN – The Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management, in coordination with the Arkansas State Police, hosted a “Prom Promise” program Friday, April 7 at Woodlawn High School.

During the lengthy program, students from both Rison and Woodlawn High Schools watched their classmates act in a dramatization of a two-vehicle crash caused by drunk driving.

The program gave audience members a real-time view of a phone call to 9-1-1, arrival and response from police, EMTs, the fire department and the local coroner. Students watched as passengers were removed from the mangled vehicles, transported into ambulances and interviewed by police.

Organized by Tammie Moore, coordinator for Cleveland County’s OEM, the program began planning stages three months prior.

“So many people put a lot of work into it,” Moore said, thanking everyone involved, from students, teachers and all of the emergency responders. Moore gave special thanks to J&J Body Works for donating the vehicles to be used in the demonstration; and to Erica Rogers, dispatcher at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s office for providing a pre-recorded 9-1-1 emergency call for the event.

The “Prom Promise” production took place on the day of Rison High School’s senior prom, and one week before Woodlawn High School’s prom.

