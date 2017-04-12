Storm Damages Buildings, Blocks Roads

Front of Building Collapses in Rison; Tree Falls on Home at Woodlawn

RISON – High winds accompanying a severe thunderstorm that passed through Cleveland County Monday night damaged two buildings, blocked roadways with downed trees and knocked out power to a portion of Cleveland County.

The two structures receiving damage were the old England Packing Building in downtown Rison, and the home of Matt and Michelle Rutledge on Hwy. 63 just south of Woodlawn School. No one was hurt in either incident.

The front facade on the old England Packing Company came crashing down onto Main Street shortly before 10 p.m. Monday as the brunt of the storm was moving across the county.

Roy Phillips with the City of Rison said large pieces of concrete and brick were scattered across the entire width of Main Street. Using some of the city’s equipment, a crew was able to push all the debris against the sidewalk which allowed traffic to flow unimpeded along Main Street.

Near Woodlawn, a large tree fell across the Rutledge home while the family was inside, caving in a large portion of the roof in the middle of the house.

Woodlawn Fire Chief Owen Rushing said his department received the call just before 10 p.m. Monday about the damaged home. With the help of fellow volunteer firefighters from Pansy as well as neighbors, Rushing said they were able to get the tree cut off the house and tarps placed over the holes, finishing around 1 a.m.

Cleveland County Judge Gary Spears said toppled trees blocked at least one lane of Hwy. 79 in three places Monday night. He said two trees fell about 100 yards apart south of Kingsland with one tree covering one lane and the second tree covering the other lane.

To read the full article, see the April 12, 2017 print or e-Herald edition of The Herald.