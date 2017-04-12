Wanda Newton. 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 3, 2017 with family members at her side.

She was born in Kingsland Arkansas on July 29, 1937 to the late Wallace Edward and Mary Jewell Graves Mitchell.

Wanda worked and owned her own business Electrolysis of Victoria for 23 years. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, organizing the Air Force 497th Squadron Annual Reunion and was a member of Northside Baptist Church.

Wanda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Marion Emmitt Newton of Victoria, TX; sons Robert Newton (Geri) of Lewisville, TX, Ronald Newton (Angie) of London, AR and Derek Newton (Deana) of Cypress, TX; sisters Doris Lisemby of Florida, Helen Goggans of Fordyce, AR, Laverne Rotten of Boyd, TX; brothers James Mitchell (Bonnie) of West Columbia, TX; grandchildren Kristy Freyaldenhoven (Gabe), Ryan Newton (Joanna), Melissa Cutler (Ryan) all of Russellville, AR, Alex Gonzales (Tabitha) of McKinney, TX, Heather Gonzales of Plano, TX, Dustin Newton (Samantha) of San Antonio, TX, Ty and Mackenzie Newton of Cypress, TX; 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sisters Gwen Douglass, Kathleen Fergason and Polly Mitchell and brothers Roy Mitchell and Arnold Mitchell.

Funeral Services were Friday April 7, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Kingsland, AR. Interment followed at Graves Cemetery in Kingsland AR.

