Woodlawn Will Look at Raising Teacher Salaries

WOODLAWN – The Woodlawn School District will consider ways to go above and beyond the recommended salary increases that are being mandated by a new state law, Superintendent Dudley Hume said Tuesday.

The school board decided during its regular monthly meeting Monday night to see how much they can add to the teacher’s salary schedule that will exceed the raises being implemented by HB1155, and can also make the salaries more attractive for recruiting teachers.

Hume said HB1155 amends the state’s minimum teacher salary for the 2018 and 2019 school years. The bill calls for districts to raise the minimum for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree by $450 each year for the next two years, and a teacher with a master’s degree by $500 each year for the next two years.

While the district is already in a position to meet those first-year raises, Hume said he wants to research how far tit can feasibly go beyond the second-round raises. Hume did not have a figure available Tuesday, but said his target is to make Woodlawn more competitive in the marketplace for teachers.

