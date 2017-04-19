﻿﻿Kevin Breshears

Kevin Thomas Breshears, 45, of Woodlawn passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.

Kevin was born June 11, 1971 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Donald and Jeanne Higdon Breshears.

He was employed with T.M.E., Inc. as a Draftsman and was a member of Pleasant Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Tracey Rodgers Breshears of Woodlawn; sons, William Ryan Breshears of Woodlawn, Zane Thomas Breshears of Woodlawn; daughter, Jacqueline Elizabeth Breshears of Woodlawn; parents, Donald and Jeanne Breshears of Star City; brothers, Andrew Breshears of Pine Bluff, Steven Breshears of Ruston, Louisiana; sisters, Jennifer Plumlee of Redfield, Carrie Teague of Star City; grandchildren, Gabriel Breshears, Josef Breshears, Shawn Breshears; step-grandchildren, Isabella and Devin.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Buie Funeral Home in Rison with Brother Don Breshears and Brother Farrell Breshears officiating.

Interment followed at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery near Rison.

Pallbearers were Steven Bowen, Lance Bonvillain, Michael Matthews, Steve Moore, Mitchell Plumlee, Matt Teague; honorary pallbearers are Logan Plumlee, Cameron Teague, Heath Breshears, Kevin Doss, Charlie Adair, Brandon Bradley, Jack Rodgers and Steve Doss.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Buie Funeral Home of Rison.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com. (870)325-6216