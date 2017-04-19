Troy E. Bond, 81, of Rison, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born December 24, 1935, at Progress, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Murphy Bond and Retha Smith Bond.

He was reared and received his education in Tylertown, Mississippi. Troy moved his family to Arkansas in 1963, and worked as an Engineering Tech at the Pine Bluff Arsenal. A “Jack of All Trades,” he was known to take on nearly any task.

Troy was a member of Bethel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church for 28 years.

In addition to his parents, Troy was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Bond; four grandchildren; and two brothers, Ross Bond and Roy Bond.

Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Charlene Hyatt Bond; a son, Michael Bond (Gina) of Rison; a stepson, Douglas Ashcraft (Dana) of Cabot; two stepdaughters, Wanda Lain (Mike) of Pine Bluff, and Peggy Ashcraft of Rison; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Abe Bond of Mississippi, and Bob Bond of Alabama; and a sister, Patty Hinson of Mississippi.

Services were Monday, April 10, 2017, in the Chapel of Ralph Robinson & Son with Bro. Jackie Richardson and Bro. Travis Thompson officiating.

Pallbearers were Bobby Hyatt, Jr., Donald Cope, Chad Cope, Douglas Ashcraft, Jason Coburn and Chris Coburn.

Burial was in Prosperity Cemetery.