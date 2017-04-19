Beverly Boyd

Beverly Ann Cook Boyd, 66, of the Pansy community passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Born May 15, 1950, in Star City, she was a daughter to the late Jesse Steve and Gladys Marie Lindsey Cook,

She grew up in Pine Bluff, graduating from Pine Bluff High School in 1968. She married Roy M. Boyd in Pansy on August 9, 1969. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education in 1973 from the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

A longtime junior high and high school English teacher, librarian, and educator, Beverly taught in Gould, Warren and Pine Bluff at Watson Chapel. She was a member of Prosperity United Methodist Church and had been attending Center Missionary Baptist Church near her home.

Survivors include her husband of 47-plus years, Roy M. Boyd; two daughters, Leigh Degel (Peter) of Hauser, Idaho, and Payton Rebecca Boyd of Pansy; two brothers, Rev. Steve Cook of Green Forest, and Keith Cook of Pine Bluff; a sister, Brenda Bates (Jerry) of Star City; and five grandchildren, Skylar Robbins, Savannah Robbins, Garrett Degel, Gunnar Degel, and Gage Degel.

Beverly was a loving daughter and sister, a faithful wife, a mother beyond compare, and a “MiMi” that all children should be able to have, but above all things, Beverly loved the Lord. She spent countless hours teaching and serving the Word of God and she allowed Him to lead her to the needs of others. She touched the lives of countless people through her Sunday morning sermons and her gift of song. She rejoiced in being able to use her beautiful singing voice to lead others to Christ.

Beverly also ministered daily through her profession as a teacher. Teaching was much more than a job to her, it was her calling. She never met a child that she didn’t believe in and she would do everything in her power to help anyone in need. Through her love and compassion so many people in her personal and professional life saw the love of Jesus. The world is a better place because of her faith.

Services were Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2017, at Center Missionary Baptist Church, in Rowell with Pastor Doney Blackerby officiating.

Arrangements were by Ralph Robinson & Son of Pine Bluff.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Center Missionary Baptist Church, 60 Cole Road, Rison, AR 71665, c/o Amanda Jones or Kerry Rambin. All memorials will go to Center Court Basketball, Center Court Food Pantry, and Fee Fee’s Food Ministry in Warren.

For online condolences, go to www.ralphrobinsonandson.com.