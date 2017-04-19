Cleveland Co. Ranks Among ‘Paycheck Friendliest’ in State

RISON – Cleveland County ranks among the most “paycheck friendliest” counties in Arkansas according to a study released by SmartAsset, a financial technology company.

On the SmartAsset website, “paycheck friendly” is described as “places in the country with favorable economic conditions where you get to keep more of the money you make.”

The company took data from the Census Bureau, government websites and other sources on every county in the country, then analyzed that data based on a semi-monthly paycheck, local purchasing power (household income divided by cost of living), income growth (based on individual income growth over the past five years) and unemployment rate.

Using that formula, SmartAsset created a “paycheck friendliness index” for each county, and based their rankings on that index figure.

Cleveland County ranked eighth among the state’s 75 counties when it comes to being “paycheck friendly” with an index of 38.83.

Benton County, home of Walmart in far northwest Arkansas, came out on top with an index figure of 43.58. Saline County was second (42.10) followed by Faulkner County (40.98), Franklin County (40.87) and Lonoke County (39.93).

Rounding out the Top 10 were Little River County (39.06), Randolph County (38.93), Cleveland County (38.83), Howard County (38.64) and Hot Spring County (38.39).

