Kingsland Visitors Center Seeing Progress

Center Will Promote Area’s Ties to Johnny Cash, Other Notable Local People

RISON – A special committee spearheading the effort to convert the old Kingsland Post Office into a visitor’s center featuring Johnny Cash and other notable local figures has been making strides since first being organized about a month ago.

Sharon Crosby of Kingsland, who is serving as spokesperson for the group, said they held their first clean-up at the old post office about two weeks ago and have also been consulting with Dr. Ruth Hawkins and Paula Miles of the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites program for direction.

Hawkins and Miles both played a role in establishing Johnny Cash’s boyhood home at Dyess into a tourist destination that attracts visitors from across the country and around the world.

The new committee was formed during a meeting of Kickstart Cleveland County last month. Kickstart voted to take on the Kingsland visitor’s center as a county-wide project due to the potential it has of attracting the legion of Johnny Cash fans to Cleveland County.

Crosby said the initial clean-up allowed them to get a better assessment of the physical condition of the building. She said local contractor Tim Stringfellow has inspected the building and made some suggestions as to what repairs need to be made and how the building can be renovated into a visitor’s center.

The goal of the new committee is to convert the old Kingsland Post Office into a visitor’s center promoting Kingsland’s affiliation with country music legend Johnny Cash as well as other notable people with ties to Kingsland and/or Cleveland County.

While the City of Kingsland has already put a metal roof on the building, Crosby said there was apparently a leak in the old shingled roof because they discovered water damage to the ceiling inside one of the small offices located at the front of the building.

