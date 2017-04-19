Local Phone Company Issues Alert About Scam

RISON – The Cleveland County Telephone Company warned of a recent scam where someone is calling local customers asking them to pay their telephone and internet payments over the phone.

The phone company issued the following statement concerning the scam:

“Person or persons have been calling people in the area asking questions and wanting payment for their telephone and internet bill. They are claiming to be with Cleveland County Telephone: They are NOT – DO NOT give them any personal information or credit card information.

“Cleveland County Telephone will on occasion make calls to your home but not to collect payment. The calls that come from our office will come from the 417 area code.

“There is an automated message that does go out once a month from our office if you are delinquent on your bill, asking you to call our office.

“If you have any issues or questions please feel free to call us at (870) 325-6244.”